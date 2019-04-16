Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after buying an additional 43,614 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $451.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.53.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

