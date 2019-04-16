Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

BRFH stock remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 131,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.