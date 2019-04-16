Barclays Raises Lonmin (LMI) Price Target to GBX 75

Lonmin (LON:LMI) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

LON LMI opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. Lonmin has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.60 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Lonmin

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa.

