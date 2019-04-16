Baozun Inc (BZUN) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Baozun by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 479,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 938,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 216,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 3.18. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZUN. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

