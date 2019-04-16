Banner Co. (BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banner by 1,669.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 114,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,952. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

