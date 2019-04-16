Bankers Cobalt (BANC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

