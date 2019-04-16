Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,084,000 after buying an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

