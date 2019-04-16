Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,419,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 352,702 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $67,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 68,532 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.45 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

