Bank of America Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Underperform

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

