Bank of America Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Underperform

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
