Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Trustmark worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

