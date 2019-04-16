Bank of America Corp DE Sells 89,854 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE APAM opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-89854-shares-of-artisan-partners-asset-management-inc-apam.html.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.