Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.41 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 389,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 4,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $160.47 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $127.95 and a twelve month high of $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

