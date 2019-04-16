Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,236,000 after purchasing an additional 584,443 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

