AXA (AXAHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXAHY. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

