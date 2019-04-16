AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Up 14.7% This Week

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $9.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinbe. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00378313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.01078136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00209854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006152 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,654,709 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AVINOC is www.avinoc.com . AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO . AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

