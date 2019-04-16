Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,402. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/autus-asset-management-llc-has-3-82-million-stake-in-invesco-nasdaq-internet-etf-pnqi.html.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.