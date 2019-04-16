Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.71. 14,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,328. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $185.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.05 per share, with a total value of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

