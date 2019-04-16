Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,910 Linde PLC (LIN)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $10,144,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,200. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. 18,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,782. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,910 Linde PLC (LIN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/autus-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-12910-linde-plc-lin.html.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.