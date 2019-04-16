AutoZone (AZO) Given New $1,126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $995.00 to $1,126.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,030.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $960.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,064.59 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $590.76 and a 12-month high of $1,074.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,528.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $11,630,907. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

