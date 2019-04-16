Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nike by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

