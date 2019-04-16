AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 141,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Longer Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

NYSE:T opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/att-inc-t-shares-sold-by-fny-investment-advisers-llc.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.