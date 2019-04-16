ATN International Inc (ATNI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

ATN International stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. ATN International Inc has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $948.84 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.37.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. ATN International had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $107.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

