ATN International (ATNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.37. ATN International has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 million. ATN International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $216,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in ATN International by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.