Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

