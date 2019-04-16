Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 281.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,661. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

