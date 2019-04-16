Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,901,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,797,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 20,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,470. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

