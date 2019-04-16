Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 6,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,222,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 1,202,519 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,519.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,249. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,592. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $82.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/asset-advisors-investment-management-llc-acquires-2265-shares-of-paychex-inc-payx.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.