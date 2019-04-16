Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $39,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 450,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,370. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $554,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $705,881.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,670,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,897. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-shares-bought-by-btim-corp.html.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.