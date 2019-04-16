ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,064.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.3856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

