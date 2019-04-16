ASML (ASML) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASML from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $2.3856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $15,031,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

