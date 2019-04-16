Asch (XAS) Market Capitalization Tops $15.20 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Asch has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Asch has a market cap of $15.20 million and $6.07 million worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00376751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.01053317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00210452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

