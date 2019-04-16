Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) versus Flex Pharma (FLKS) Critical Comparison

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Flex Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Flex Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Flex Pharma has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Flex Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 9 0 3.00 Flex Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Flex Pharma has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,306.78%. Given Flex Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flex Pharma is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Flex Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -1,275.08% -40.86% -37.23% Flex Pharma -2,619.12% -157.65% -129.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Flex Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $12.50 million 375.07 -$153.65 million ($3.74) -29.82 Flex Pharma $840,000.00 12.69 -$21.92 million ($1.22) -0.48

Flex Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Flex Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; and Genentech and Roche to develop TransCon anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a compound to support injection of anti-VEGF in ophthalmology. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise-associated muscle cramps in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which completed an exploratory Phase II clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. It also offers HOTSHOT, a consumer beverage to prevent and treat exercise associated muscle cramps. The company markets and sells its HOTSHOT products online through its direct-to-consumer Website and through third-party Websites, including a retailer that offers international shipping. Flex Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

