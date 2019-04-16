Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,004 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $431,549.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 25,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,123,378.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,028 shares in the company, valued at $31,316,691.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

