Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,591.6% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 661,486 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 473,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. 516,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,200. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

