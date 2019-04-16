Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,682,000 after buying an additional 65,438 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 6,349,798 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

