Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $203,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $496,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 860,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,193. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

