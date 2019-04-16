Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

