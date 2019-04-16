Ares Capital (ARCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 earnings release. Its investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Further, the company is likely to record rise in investment commitments. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the presence of high debt levels remain a major near term concern for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCC. National Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 500,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,748. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

