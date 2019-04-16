Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

ARD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 4,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 137,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,538. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

