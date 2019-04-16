Arconic Inc (ARNC) Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,024.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

