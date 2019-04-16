ARC Resources Ltd to Issue May 19 Dividend of $0.05 (ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a may 19 dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

ARX opened at C$9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$554.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.409999978838711 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

