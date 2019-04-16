Aramark (ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock remained flat at $$31.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,258. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.