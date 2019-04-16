Aqua America Inc (WTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Aqua America reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

WTR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 2,455,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,075. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

