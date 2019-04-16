Aptiv (APTV) PT Raised to $107.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of APTV opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

