Approach Resources (AREX) Trading Down 7.1%

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 911,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 437,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

AREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital cut Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $0.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada cut Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Approach Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.80.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Approach Resources by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Approach Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

