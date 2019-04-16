Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,319. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 61.04%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.