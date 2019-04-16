AppFolio Inc (APPF) Receives $63.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. 171,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

