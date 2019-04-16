Antimatter One Day Trading Volume Tops $214.00 (ANTX)

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Antimatter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Antimatter coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Antimatter has a total market cap of $0.00 and $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00380665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.01086221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00211383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Antimatter Coin Profile

Antimatter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

