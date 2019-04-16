Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $17.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.13. 6,388,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,911. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $219.96 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $6,862,346. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

