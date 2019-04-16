Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Reduced by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $338.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Shares of ANTM opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $219.96 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $6,862,346. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

